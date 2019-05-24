Wave WaterPark Special Events

Friday Night Splash on June 7 and June 21

Father’s Day Deal on June 16



VISTA, CA (May, 2019) – The City of Vista’s Wave Waterpark offers three special events in June that include special prices on admission. The Wave hosts two Friday Night Splash events on June 7 and June 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Discounted admission of $9.95 is offered. Children two and younger are free, discount birthday party packages available, and the Surf Spot Grill offers discounts. Cabana rentals are available for $40 or $60 for the night. To celebrate Father’s Day on Sun., June 16, dads are free with paid children’s admission when they mention “dad day” at the gate. The Wave is open June 16, Noon – 5:30 p.m.

The Wave Waterpark is open from May 25 through Sept. 29. Hours vary and are available on the Wave’s website or by phone. Admission is $20.95 for visitors 42” and taller, $16.95 for under 42”, seniors age 60 and over are $13.95, Happy Hour for all heights and ages is available the last two hours the park is open for $9.95, ages two and under are free, military with I.D. is $13.95. Season passes are available for $74 per person, or $69 per person for a family of four.

For more information, visit thewavewaterpark.com, or call (760) 940-9283.

ABOUT THE WAVE WATERPARK …The Wave Waterpark is the City of Vista’s popular summertime attraction featuring a slide tower, flow rider, rip tide slide, floating river, competition pool, and spray park. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Wave also offers camps, swim lessons, junior lifeguard program, scout programs, CPR and water polo classes, and group and birthday programs. During non-season, the Wave is open for lap swimming and rentals. The Wave is recognized for its extensive safety training programs and safety records. The Wave is a Five Star recognized facility by Star Guard Elite, an industry organization providing comprehensive lifeguard training programs for the waterpark industry.

The Wave Waterpark – 101 Wave Drive, Vista – wavewaterpark.com

(760) 940-9283