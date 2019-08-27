Vista, CA — Cool down at the Wave Waterpark on Labor Day. It’s open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on September 2. Mark your calendar for Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 15. Active or retired personnel receive one free admission for each ID and up to 6 tickets at a reduced cost.
Wave Waterpark Open Labor Day
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 4 hours ago on August 26, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: August 26, 2019 @ 11:59 pm
- Filed Under: Local
NEXT ARTICLE →
North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting