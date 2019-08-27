Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Wave Waterpark Open Labor Day

Wave Waterpark Open Labor Day

By   /  August 26, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA — Cool down at the Wave Waterpark on Labor Day. It’s open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on September 2. Mark your calendar for Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 15. Active or retired personnel receive one free admission for each ID and up to 6 tickets at a reduced cost.

The Wave Waterpark …Waterpark is now open weekends only!  We hope to see you soon!

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 4 hours ago on August 26, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 26, 2019 @ 11:59 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Op-Ed By Vista Deputy Mayor John Franklin

Read More →