‌ Join our Team! Do you know someone looking for a fun summer job? Join The Wave team. The Wave and City of Vista will begin accepting applications on February 20 . We have an amazing team of co-workers, and you’ll have the opportunity to meet tons of new people, receive flexible work hours (around school and sports activities), obtain great training, do meaningful work while helping others, and work in an outdoor environment! You can’t beat it! Visit our Jobs Site! Upcoming Pool Closure The Wave’s competition pool will be closed for maintenance March 3 – April 1, 2018 . We will re-open for Lap Swim April 2 !