Wave Waterpark Announces Summer Hiring

Vista, CA – The City of Vista’s Wave Waterpark, celebrating its 25th anniversary, announces it has begun hiring for its upcoming summer season running May 27 – September 22, 2019. The Wave is hiring for the following seasonal positions: Park Services, Concessions, Guest Services, Lifeguards, Emergency Medical Technicians, Swim Instructors, and Camp Counselors. Lifeguard training is available. Swim Instructors and Camp Counselors must be certified lifeguards. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old and pass a drug screening and background check. Applications are available during normal business hours at The Wave, 101 Wave Drive, Vista, or online at thewavewaterpark.com. All positions are paid hourly and those hired will be employed by the City of Vista. For more information, call (760) 940-WAVE.

ABOUT THE WAVE WATERPARK… Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019, The Wave Waterpark is the City of Vista’s popular summertime attraction featuring a slide tower, flow rider, rip tide slide, floating river, competition pool, and spray park. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Wave also offers camps, swim lessons, junior lifeguard program, scout programs, CPR, water polo classes, group packages, and birthday programs. During non-season, the Wave is open for lap swimming and rentals. The Wave is recognized for its extensive safety training programs and safety records. The Wave is a Five Star recognized facility by Star Guard Elite, an industry organization providing comprehensive lifeguard training programs for the waterpark industry.