Vista, CA …Fourteen-year-old “Rippity’s Rainforest” at the City owned and operated Wave Waterpark is being “retired” due to years of sunlight and chlorinated water conditions. A new spray park will be installed in the New Year by California Waters. The water feature is a single level spray ground with multiple interactive features which should delight children and provide a safe area for them to play. The water feature will use recycled water and will be less expensive for the City to maintain.