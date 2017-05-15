Wave Preview Event

PREVIEW EVENT THIS SUNDAY!

It is almost our favorite time of the year…summer! Join us this Sunday, May 21st from 1-4pm for our preview event. Sponsor a duck ticket for $5 and receive FREE admission from 1-4pm on May 21st. Duck tickets will be available for walk up purchase at the Wave main gate. What a great way to enjoy all of our attractions for a super affordable price! Season Pass holders receive FREE admission and can bring a guest for FREE. We hope to see you Sunday! More Preview Event Information»

FANtastic Giveaways are Here!

Join us on Facebook and get lucky! We have fantastic giveaways planned with over $2,500 worth of prizes to give away. (Giveaways include: tickets, season passes, swim lessons, camps, flow rider sessions, birthday packages and much more.) Tell your friends and family to join us for a chance to get lucky!

SEASON PASSES ON SALE NOW!

2017 Wave Season Passes are on sale now. Individual passes are $69 each, or if you purchase 4 or more they are $64 each. Purchases can be made in person at The Wave Office, over the phone at (760) 940-9283 (WAVE), or online.

More Season Pass Information»

PLAN YOUR PROGRAMS

So many programs to choose from. What will make it on your summer bucket list? Splash Camps, Swim Lessons, Badge Programs, Mermaid Programs, Jr. Guards, and so much more! Visit our website for more information. Register now by calling The Wave Office at (760) 940-WAVE (9283). More Programs Information»

WAVE FUNDRAISERS MAKE A BIG SPLASH!

Do you need a fundraiser that is exciting and simple? We have the answer for you! The Wave offers a variety of fundraising options, from participating in our annual Duck Race event, to becoming a partner for one of our Friday Nite Splash events. We make the process and sign-up easy. Give us a call at (760) 940-WAVE (9283) to see how we can make a great fundraising team!

More Fundraising Information»www.thewavewaterpark.com



Opening Day – May 27, 2017

The Wave Waterpark – 101 Wave Drive, Vista – Get Directions»