Watersmart Landscape Contest Winner Announced

Customer recognized for her water-wise landscape.

Vista, CA— The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized one of its customers for her entry in the district’s WaterSmart Landscape Contest.

The annual contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods of irrigation.

Before & After

Deborah Brandt received the “Best in District” award. Ms. Brandt replaced her water and maintenance intensive lawn with a WaterSmart landscape, which saved both water and money and reduced the amount of time she spent on yard maintenance; she loves the results. By including contrasting elements, such as cactus, river rock and wood chips, against a backdrop of dramatic magenta, purple and striking orange, Ms. Brandt transformed her yard into a dazzling array of textures and colors.

Ms. Brandt chose low maintenance plant varieties that grow easily and require little care or trimming, providing her landscape “year round colorful contrast of form, shape and color.” Plant selection included a variety of agaves, cactus, yuccas and ornamental grasses, such as Pink Muhly and Pony Tail grass, Sea Lavender, Calandrinia Grandiflora, Bird of Paradise and Sticks on Fire (also called Firestick). Ms. Brandt admitted she has really enjoyed receiving so many compliments on her yard transformation from friends and neighbors.

With a majority of residential water use in San Diego County attributed to watering landscapes, regional water efficiency efforts focus on outdoor water use. By showcasing their beautiful landscape in the WaterSmart Landscape Contest, district customers provide other homeowners with ideas and incentives to reduce outdoor water use by installing attractive and efficient water-wise landscaping.

“With rebates available for turf removal, now is a great time to replace your lawn with a beautiful WaterSmart landscape,” said Brent Reyes, water conservation specialist for the district.

The district joined twelve other local agencies that held landscape contests this year, providing an opportunity to showcase residential water-wise landscapes throughout the region. Participating agencies (besides Vista Irrigation District) include Helix Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Otay Water District, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, Rincon del Diablo Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, Sweetwater Authority, Vallecitos Water District, California American Water, and the cities of Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

For more information about the contest and to see more examples of WaterSmart landscaping, visit www.landscapecontest.com. Visit the district’s web site (www.vidwater.org) or call (760) 597-3107 to find out more ways to save water.

Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 135,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.