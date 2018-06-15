Watershed Warriors- The Battle to Eliminate Litter Pollution in Irrigation Streams

Alex Hughes— June 2018 -Vista, CA…After doing the full report on Buena Creek and the Sprinter station area, I wanted to find some other issues that needed to be tackled in the area. I already highlighted the trash, the infrastructure issues and the graffiti, but I knew that there was much more that needed to be brought to attention. The issue today is with water pollution with waste runoff.

Photos by Alex Hughes

As you walk across South Santa Fe at the intersection of Woodland Drive, you notice that to the left that a chain link fence separates pedestrians from the Sprinter tracks. On this day, I had just worked on my mom’s yard and was beginning to head back to Vista on the 305. The blue bus bench waited for me, but I could not stay. I knew that there was so much to take pictures of from marijuana paraphernalia to possible food waste. The safety was questionable in the area because there was no sidewalk except for a dirt patch with many obstacles such as power lines and shopping carts. It sure was better than the other side which allowed a fingers distance from cars. There was so much garbage here especially in the forms of plastics! Chip bags, cookie wrappers, black packaging for edibles, cigarette cartons, alcohol bottles etc. littered the “sidewalk”. That seems to be the case at some of these bus stops especially when they don’t have a trash can as this one didn’t, along with the one across the street. I took a peek through the fence at the litter that was close to the tracks. How did that get there? Did it fly through these holes in the fence or was someone walking along? Does that canal go to Buena Creek or the Pacific Ocean?

There is a concrete canal that carries rainwater just behind the fence. Tumbleweeds and daisies border the edge and block the free flow of water. However, it seems to be stopping the trash from going downstream. The real concern here is where the trash will end up. There were large clumps of styrofoam cups and plastic wrappers creating a blockade. Whatever body of water it heads out to, it will pollute the waters with plastic bits and effect local wildlife. They may think the trash is a tasty treat! Granted, rain does not come by often, but it still should not be ignored. Trash will only accumulate into larger and larger clumps if it stays like this.

Let us clean up the litter and debris from the area to reduce blight and create a healthier ecosystem for the local marine and freshwater wildlife.