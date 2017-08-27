The Watermelon Days at Oasis Camel Dairy This Weekend.

Sonja Hults.…Remember when ROSCOE the camel was born in Ramona and it had been years since Oasis Camel Dairy had a baby born? The story was on the local news and I just thought this was the cutest camel ever. My family decided to go and see what the fuss was all about. WE had a BLAST.

Photos by Sonja Hults Photography

I was snuggled by a camel today. This weekend the Oasis Camel Dairy is opening it doors to the public during their Watermelon Days. Go to their website cameldairy.com and purchase tickets. I was told today, even if you don’t have tickets, go and see what they do.

Family friendly schedule, affordable prices, camels, sheep and a magician. It was like visiting Mayberry. The magician got up to preform and the children spent the next 30 minutes laughing out loud. REALLY enjoyed the afternoon. Thank you Camels. Go kiss a Camel! #watermelondays#Oasiscameldairy #Camel #thevistapress #sonjahultsphotography

26757 Hwy 78 Ramona… that should guide you right to our gate