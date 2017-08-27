The Watermelon Days at Oasis Camel Dairy This Weekend.

Loading...
August 27, 2017

Sonja Hults.…Remember when ROSCOE the camel was born in Ramona and it had been years since Oasis Camel Dairy had a baby  born? The story was on the local news and I just thought this was the cutest camel ever. My family decided to go and see what the fuss was all about. WE had a BLAST.

Photos by Sonja Hults Photography

I was snuggled by a camel today. This weekend the Oasis Camel Dairy is opening it doors to the public during their Watermelon Days. Go to their website cameldairy.com and purchase tickets. I was told today, even if you don’t have tickets, go and see what they do.

Family friendly schedule, affordable prices, camels, sheep and a magician. It was like visiting Mayberry. The magician got up to preform and the children spent the next 30 minutes laughing out loud. REALLY enjoyed the afternoon. Thank you Camels. Go kiss a Camel! #watermelondays#Oasiscameldairy #Camel #thevistapress #sonjahultsphotography

 26757 Hwy 78 Ramona… that should guide you right to our gate

