Water District To Sponsor Scholarship Contest

Vista Irrigation District offers $1,500 scholarship to local high school seniors

Vista, CA— The Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for a $1,500 scholarship to attend a college of their choice. The purpose of the scholarship program is to increase knowledge and awareness of water related issues impacting the Vista Irrigation District and its customers.

Students who compete for a scholarship must complete an essay and provide a one page personal statement related to their background and/or goals. Selection criteria also include community involvement or volunteer service, and letters of recommendation from high school faculty.

Students may download an application package from www.vidwater.org, or contact Brent Reyes at (760) 597-3107 to have the materials mailed to them. Applications are also available through their high school counseling offices. Applications must be received at the district’s office by 5:00 PM on February 24, 2017. Eligible students must live or go to school within the Vista Irrigation District’s service area.

Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 129,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.