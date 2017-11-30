Water District To Sponsor Scholarship Contest

Vista Irrigation District offers $1,500 scholarship to local high school seniors.

Vista, CA—The Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for a $1,500 scholarship to attend a college of their choice. The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage students to learn more about water related issues impacting their community.

Students who compete for a scholarship must complete an essay and provide a one page personal statement related to their background and/or goals. Selection criteria also include community involvement or volunteer service, and letters of recommendation from high school faculty.

Students may download an application package from www.vidwater.org, or contact Alisa Nichols at (760) 597-3173 to have the materials mailed to them. Applications are also available through high school counseling offices. Applications must be received at the district’s office by 4:00 p.m. on February 23, 2018. Eligible students must live or go to school within the Vista Irrigation District’s service area.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 133,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego.