Warrior VR Arcade Opens In Vista

Vista, CA — Warrior VR Arcade opened their doors to the public last month and are launching an educational summer camp in July/August for 12-17 year olds wanting to learn about the industry, build a virtual environment, and learn about the psychology behind games and gaming. A Grand Opening Ceremony held on Thursday, June 27th at 3 pm 2020 Hacienda Drive, Suite E. Vista .

Warrior VR Arcade is one of the largest Veteran Owned Virtual Reality Arcades in the county located in Vista, CA. “We offer 2 virtual escape rooms, 6 wireless stations, and a tournament arena with virtual reality eSports and Xbox play. Our game selection is massive – over 80 different titles to choose from – from virtual painting and job simulation to archery and boxing” owner Andre Carter said.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are officially becoming a popular part of our daily lives. It’s a business that is only going to grow. eSports is one of the fastest growing sporting segments in the US and abroad.

Here is a link to an ESPN article on eSport stats: https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/13059210/esports-massive-industry-growing



VR is great for dates, youth groups, families, birthday parties and team building events. In addition to gaming, our arena/party area can double as event space for corporate training, education and tech groups.

Warrior VR is located behind IN & Out Burger off Emerald/Hacienda Drive 2020 Hacienda Drive, Suite E. Vista, CA 92081 (760) 208-8020