Warner Springs Ranch Resort to Celebrate Grand Opening of Art Gallery on Octpber 15th



“The Gallery at Warner Springs” will Showcase Local Art, Serve as Visitor Center in Historic Loretta Young House

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2017) – Warner Springs Ranch Resort (WSRR) will now be home to “The Gallery at Warner Springs,” which will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the property’s Loretta Young House, located at 31652 Highway 79. In addition to food and drinks, the event will feature a raffle and silent auction benefiting the Warner Springs Cultural Association.

“The Gallery at Warner Springs” will feature a collection of works created by talented local artists. Visitors, tourists and movie bluffs alike will soon be able to marvel in both the gallery’s artwork and physical location – the former home of the classic Hollywood cinema star Loretta Young. Known as the Loretta Young House, the property was built for the actress while she filmed the movie “Ramona” in Warner Springs in 1936.

Artists featured at “The Gallery at Warner Springs” rotate on a quarterly basis. The first will be award-winning painter Judith Doxey and her depictions of beloved Warner Springs landmarks. Doxey will be available during the grand opening celebration to meet and discuss her work with attendees.

“The local artwork featured in this gallery will help tell the unique narrative of our community. Each piece will add to the existing heritage of the property, such as the resort’s location steeped in Native American history and abundant flora and fauna,” said WSRR LLC President Fred Grand. “Additionally, given the Loretta Young House’s unique place in film history, we believe that this space will help introduce fans of old cinema to our beloved resort.”

In addition to the art gallery, the Loretta Young House will be home to a visitor center and gift store. The visitor center will provide resort guests and area visitors with information on the area’s many attractions: horseback riding and hiking trails, sky sailing, wineries and more. It will also feature educational exhibits and artifact displays. The gallery, visitor center and gift store will be owned and operated by Marguerite Apostolas, broker associate with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Warner Springs Ranch Resort, which was founded as a working ranch in the mid-1800s and opened as a resort in the 1920s, included a 27,000-square-foot main lodge, 250 cottages, a 144-acre golf course and clubhouse, tennis courts, restaurants, a spa, campgrounds, three swimming pools, a private airport and meeting facilities. The resort is being refurbished and reopened in phases. Features currently available for guests to enjoy include 10 renovated historic cottages, a championship golf course, miles of scenic biking and hiking trails, dining at the resort’s Golf Grill and more. Beyond the resort, the property also includes a 240-acre public trust Cultural Preserve.

“The Gallery at Warner Springs” is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For resort updates and to sign up for the e-newsletter, visit www.warnerspringsranchresort. com. For more information on the gallery, call 619-405-4958.

About Warner Springs Ranch Resort, LLC … In 2013, Pacific Hospitality Group, Inc. acquired the historic Warner Springs Ranch Resort, which is now under the management of Warner Springs Ranch Resort, LLC. While observing important conservation, tribal and historic issues, the resort is currently undergoing a multi-phase renovation to restore its beloved accommodations and recreational activities, along with new upgrades and amenity options. The first phase of the renovations re-opened the Warner Springs Ranch Golf Club and Warner Springs Golf Grill in fall 2015 followed by horseback riding and a fully stocked Gas Mart with 24/7 fuel services, and most recently, 10 historic cottages were renovated and reopened.

WSRR Managing Member William H. McWethy, Jr. has been successfully developing and managing hotel and resort properties in San Diego County and beyond for more than two decades. Current properties include: Hacienda Hotel and Old Town Tequila Factory in Old Town San Diego, as well as Salt Creek Golf Club in Chula Vista, Calif.

WSRR and its executives are actively involved in the community and have worked together with nonprofits and other community organizations to improve the quality of life and promote business and commerce.

For more information, visit www.warnerspringsranchresort. com.