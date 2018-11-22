WANTED: Unknown Suspect Responsible for Series of Burglaries, Attempted Burglary, & Thefts in Vista

Up to a $1000 Reward November 21, 2018

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a series of thefts, attempted burglaries, and burglaries that have occurred in Vista.

Between October 25 and November 20 of 2018, the same unknown suspect broke into, or attempted to break into, five local businesses in Vista. The suspect stole a total of about $1500 in cash, a $350 iPad, and a carved tiki stump valued at about $60.00. The suspect caused approximately $2,000 in damages to the businesses.

List of the businesses targeted:

• On 10/25/18 the suspect entered the Tabacinic Chabad Jewish Center, located at 1930 Sunset Drive, Vista, by removing a screen from the exterior window. The suspect stole cash and an iPad Touch.

• On 10/28/18 at 12:00 p.m., the suspect broke into and stole about $500 in cash from the Coke machines at Get Air, located at 2755 Dos Aarons Way, Vista.

• On 10/30/18 at about 9:00 a.m., the suspect attempted to break into the Tiki Mobile Village, located at 1333 Olive Ave in Vista, by removing the bathroom window screen and two window panels next to the main office building. The suspect also cut and removed the electrical cables to the security camera and Wi-Fi transmitter.

• On 11/1/18 at about midnight, the suspect forced entry into Maximum Recycling, located at 430 Olive Ave, Vista and stole approximately $1175 worth of change.

• On 11/05/18 at 1:10 p.m., the suspect stole an empty bank bag from Wholesale Sports Inc, located at 2755 Dos Aarons Way, Vista

• Sometime between the 6:00 p.m. on 11/5/18 and 9:00 a.m. on 11/6/18, the suspect returned to Wholesale Sports Inc and Get Air and damaged the front doors.

• On 11/20/18 the suspect went back to the Tiki Mobile Village and forced the door to a utility room open and stole a wood carved tiki stump valued at about $60.00.

Suspect Descriptions: Suspect #1:

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male adult, standing approximately 5’8″-5’11” tall, with a thin build. He has a distinct tattoo on his left forearm. The suspect usually wears glasses and a flat billed ball cap.

The suspect used the same modus operandi in many of the cases. The suspect takes a tool and tries to pry open the front door of businesses or vending machines and then burglarizes the businesses or takes money from the vending machines.

If you recognize the suspect please call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

