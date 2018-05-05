WANTED: Suspects Responsible for Vista Burglary

Up to $1,000 Reward

May 4, 2018–San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate three unknown suspects wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred in the unincorporated area of Vista.

On April 25, 2018, at about 4:40 p.m., three Black males burglarized a house in the 1000 block of Sugarbush Drive in unincorporated Vista. The suspects arrived at the residence about 20 minutes after the homeowner left. The suspects pulled into the driveway and Suspect #1 exited the vehicle and knocked on the front door. When there was no answer, he and Suspect #2 went to the backyard through a side gate. They broke a rear sliding glass door and entered the residence. The suspects took a Barska safe, rifles and handguns in the burglary.

The vehicle used in this burglary is a dark colored, possibly blue, 2018 Dodge Durango SXT with Bob Baker paper plates.

These suspects may also be wanted in similar burglaries across the County of San Diego. They are targeting geographically isolated, high-end homes and are likely driving newer model vehicles (with paper dealership plates) that have large storage capacities.

Description of Suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, between 18 and 35-years-old, standing 5’10” tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He had a mustache, was bald or had a short buzzed haircut. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, tie, gray Nike sweatshirt blue jeans and black and white shoes. He also had black gloves and a blue and white baseball cap.

Suspect #2 is a Black male, between 18 and 35-years-old, standing 5’10” tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He had black dreadlocks and was wearing a black hoodie, torn blue jeans with a checkered belt, a black hooded sweatshirt and black gloves. He was wearing black shoes.

Suspect #3 is a Black male, between 18 and 35-years-old and weighing 220 pounds. He was bald or had a short buzzed haircut, dark skin, blue long sleeve shirt, tie and blue jeans. He was wearing black and white Adidas shoes.

Description of Vehicle: Blue or dark colored 2018 Dodge Durango SXT with Bob Baker plates

If you recognize the suspect call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.