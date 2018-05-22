WANTED: Suspects Responsible for Vista Burglary

Up to $1,000 Reward – May 22, 2018

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate three unknown suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the City of Vista.

On May 16, 2018 at about 6:00 p.m., three Black male adults burglarized a house in the 1700 block of Monte Vista Drive in the unincorporated area of Vista. The suspects arrived about 20 minutes after the victims left their residence. The suspect that was driving dropped off two other suspects near the rear gate and parked nearby on Monte Vista Drive. The suspects broke a rear glass door and entered the master bedroom. They took the safe that was located in the master bedroom closet. The driver returned to the front driveway and they all loaded the safe into the back of their SUV.

A male was seen walking on the victim’s cul-de-sac hours before the burglary. The witness described him as a tall, Black male. The witness did not recognize him and took a photograph of him. The photograph looks similar to Suspect 2 in the burglary. Items stolen included rifles, hand guns, shot guns, jewelry, coin collections (gold and silver coins) and silver bars.

These suspects are also involved in several other burglaries throughout the County of San Diego.

Suspect Description:

Suspect 1 is described as a Black male between 20 to 35-years old, standing approximately 5’ 4″- 5’8″ tall, and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, tan camouflage pants, black shoes, black gloves and light blue bandana around his face.

Suspect 2 is described as a Black male, between 20 to 35-years-old, standing 6’0- 6’5″ tall, and weighing 260 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie zip up jacket, black pants, black and white gloves and black shoes.

Suspect 3 is described as a Black male, between 20 to 25-years-old, standing 5’10” tall, and weighing 140 lbs. He has black hair and was last seen wearing red or orange pants, white long sleeve shirt and red shoes.

Description of Vehicles: The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black Hyundai Tucson with dealership paper plates. The paper plates may say “WESLOH.”

If you recognize the suspects please call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.