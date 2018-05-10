WANTED: Suspects Responsible for Vista Burglary

Up to $1,000 Reward

Vista, CA –May 10, 2018…San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate five unknown suspects wanted in connection with a burglary that happened in the city of Vista.

On April 21, 2018 at about 9:50 p.m., five unknown Black males burglarized the California Numismatic Funding business located at 755 East Vista Way in Vista. The suspects broke in through the back door and used crowbars to bypass a security gate. The suspects ransacked the business taking antique coins and silver valued at approximately $35,000. Video surveillance shows that the suspects arrived at the business in two vehicles: a small sedan and a minivan.

These suspects may also be involved in similar burglaries across Southern California, targeting businesses dealing in antique coins.

Description of Suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male adult, 25 to 35-years old, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has a muscular build, is bald or has short hair and was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a red collared shirt, tennis shoes, black gloves and a red/black baseball cap with a “W” on it. He may have a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Suspect #2 is described as a Black male adult, 20 to 35-years-old, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hoodie with “California Bear” on it, unknown colored pants and a baseball cap.

Suspect #3 is described as a Black male adult, 20 to 35-years-old, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and white shoes; shorts, blue long sleeve sweatshirt with white lines on it, baseball cap and gloves.

Suspect #4 is a Black male adult, 20 to 35-years-old, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with “California Bear” on it, pants and a baseball cap with a stocking over it.

Suspect #5 is described as a Black male adult, 20 to 35-years-old, standing 5’9” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket, pants and a baseball cap.

Description of Vehicles: Minivan and a mid-size 4-door sedan

***Pictures of the suspects, along with the vehicles used, can be found on pages 2, 3, and 4 of this release.***

If you recognize the suspects please call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.