WANTED: Suspect Responsible for Assault With Intent to Commit Rape – Up to $1,000 Reward

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect wanted for assault with intent to commit rape.



On June 11, 2018 at about 1:00 p.m., an 18-year-old female was walking westbound on Civic Center Drive in front of the Harbor Freight Tools store located at 820 Civic Center Drive in Vista when a male suspect rode up behind the female on a black BMX bicycle and made several sexual comments to her. The female victim was scared so she went into the taco shop located in the same business complex to get away from the suspect. When the victim no longer saw the suspect in the parking lot, she continued walking westbound on Civic Center Drive.

The suspect contacted the victim a second time in front of 606 Civic Center Drive. He again rode his bicycle behind the victim and grabbed her buttocks with his hand. The suspect made sexual comments to the victim and told her that he was going to take her and sexually assault her. The suspect grabbed the victim but she was able to fight back and break away from the suspect. The victim began screaming and the suspect was scared away. The suspect fled westbound on his bicycle towards Eucalyptus Avenue.

Suspect Description:

The suspect is described as a White or light skinned Hispanic male in his early 20’s, standing between 5’5″-5’7″ tall, weighing 140-160 pounds with a thin build. He has thick wavy short hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants. The suspect was riding a black BMX style bicycle.

If you recognize the suspect please call the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (858) 974-2354 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.