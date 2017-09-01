Wanted Fugitive Reward $1000

Jace Shelton Montoya

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 21-year-old Jace Shelton Montoya. He has an outstanding felony warrant for battery on a peace officer, felony evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. Montoya is known to frequent the Pala Mesa and Valley Center areas of San Diego County.

Jace Shelton Montoya is an American Indian male, 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send web and mobile app tips can be found on www.sdcrimestoppers.org.