Wanted Fugitive Reward of up to $1000

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest Lucas Stephen Desmond. Desmond is wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance while being armed. Lucas Desmond’s criminal history includes auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft. Desmond is known to frequent Oceanside and Vista.

Lucas Stephen Desmond is a White male, 26‐years‐old, standing 6’4” tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580‐8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to

anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send web tips and mobile app tips can be found on www.sdcrimestoppers.org.