WANTED: Fallbrook Home Burglary

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation want your help in identifying and locating the person who broke into a home’s garage and stole $15,000 worth of custom carved wooden bowls.

The incident happened overnight on July 27th at a home in the 2400 block of East Mission Road. The burglar/s took at least 15 bowls. The artist values each bowl at around $1,000. Also stolen were two leaf blowers. The burglar/s also broke into a truck and SUV parked inside the garage and stole several items, including a GPS and garage door openers.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public to lock their homes and cars to avoid becoming the victim of a crime. Watch our “Lock It or Lose It” video: https://vimeo.com/158533316.

If you have any information on this burglary, call the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website at: www.sdcrimestoppers.org.