WANTED: Credit Card Theft Suspect Up to $1,000 Reward Offered

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a theft.

Sometime between 10:30 p.m. on May 31, 2017 and 7:00 a.m. on June 1, 2017, an unknown suspect(s) stole several items from a Toyota Camry that was parked along the 1100 block of Philips Street in Vista. The suspect(s) stole an Apple iTouch, tool kit, Garmin GPS system, a wallet containing the victim’s California driver license and several credit cards.

On June 1, 2017, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at Casino Pauma to make two unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling more than $1,000.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, between 35-45 years old, with a medium build. He has black hair and a mustache.

Unknown Credit Card Theft Suspect

If you recognize the suspect, call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580- 8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous web tips can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.