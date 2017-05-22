Walking Through, And For, A Community

Alexander Kriksciun … On May 18th, the Civic Center was the starting point for the most recent Walk With The Mayor. A new event, a Walk With The Mayor provides an opportunity for citizens to get to know their mayor a bit better, in a new, more relaxed setting. Anyone is welcome to come to these walks, where one can embark on a short journey with the mayor and a few other local representatives. At the most recent walk, a large group of Vista Princes and Princesses joined in.

I had an opportunity to talk with some of these representatives, and a bit about their work with the city of Vista. I had an opportunity to speak with Jordan Hitchens, a Vista Princess. Born and raised in Vista, she believes that the number one priority of a Vista Princess is to reach out and work with the community. “I’m really proud of my city,” she said. “There’s tons of great people, great opportunities, great programs, and I love being part of it.” This was her first walk with the mayor, and she had an absolute blast, due to some great weather, and even better people. “I definitely look forward to more opportunities like this,” she said with a smile.

Another person I had the pleasure of meeting with was Zack Purdy, the Mr. Vista for 2017. He also loved the walk, commenting that, “It’s just a really great moment.” He loved the weather, and he was extremely excited for every possible opportunity to represent with the city. “I’m just really happy to be here”, he said, an obvious look of excitement across his face.

Additionally, I had an opportunity to talk with Mayor Judy Ritter. When asked about the purpose of the walk, she said, “It’s a great opportunity to meet with people and to relax from a busy day.” This was the last of three walks that had been scheduled within a few weeks, but a few more walks will be planned over summer, along with trash pickups. The walks started just a few months ago, making them one of the newest additions to the lineup of city events. With the mayor’s background in fitness, these walks seem to be a natural fit. Walks have been held throughout the city, and for citizens looking to meet with the mayor, the upcoming Strawberry Festival provides another opportunity to get more involved with the system of local politics. In the future, the timing for the Walks With The Mayor will vary, from the evening to noon, in an attempt to make these walks accessible to all members of the community.