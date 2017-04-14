Walking with the Mayor – A Stroll Through Downtown Vista

Pat Murphy….Back in 1994 and 1995 I had the pleasure of going on a half a dozen bicycle rides with the Mayor of Los Angeles, Richard “Dick” Riordan. Riordan served as Mayor from 1993 to 2001. Riordan, an avid cyclist, believed the rides were a great way to “combine his hobby with a chance to get out there with the people”.

We were accompanied by a Los Angeles Police Department escort. Police on bicycles and motorcycles traveled with the group of over 100 peddling enthusiasts. They blocked side streets to prevent the cyclists from having to stop for signal lights. The tours were only 20 to 25 miles and each month you were riding in a different community. One or two at a time, you could ride next to the Mayor and chat with him.

It was fun to ride with L.A.’s 39th Mayor in areas like South Central, Watts Towers, the Los Angeles Harbor and North Hollywood with a “short cut” through the Universal Studios lot while Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck waved at the sweaty bike riders. The idea was to get a little community spirit going while getting some fresh air and exercise. “Ride L. A.” was a great success.

In Vista this past weekend a similar program was launched. The inaugural “Walk with the Mayor” was held on Saturday April 8th. Mayor Judy Ritter wearing a cap and tennis shoes greeted walkers in front of the Civic Center at 12 noon. Planning Commissioner Garry Garretson was the first walker to show up and his lovely wife Julie joined us as we started walking. “Only Losers Litter” founders Alexis Panchèvre and Sarah Spinks were walking too but without their signature community crusader capes.

City employees taking their lunch break turned out to support Mayor Ritter. I met Lorraine, Jackie, Mai, Delores and Sylvia. Also joining the group were Kathy and Terry Woods. Kathy was sporting a pretty parasol to ward off the warm sunshine. It was another beautiful day in Vista. A mother bringing her children on a field trip to City hall stop to let her two youngsters meet the Mayor.

City of Vista Communications Officer, Andrea McCullough, was on hand to snap a group photo and send our small band of walkers on their way. McCullough and Terry Woods wished us a good walk as we descended the stairs. At the bottom of the stairs, we headed along the walkway between white flowering trees towards the corner where Mayor Ritter pushed the signal light button with a flourish. Ritter, while not the cyclist that Mayor Riordan was, is still very much into fitness. This is probably stemming from her many years with Jazzercise. She was excited to start this program.

Crossing Civic Center Drive we paraded along Eucalyptus past the home of the Vipers (Vista Magnet Middle School). We passed the outdoor basketball courts that sit below Eucalyptus and next to the ball fields. Garretson informed me that the courts were shortly going to be open to the public thanks to some help from Mayor Ritter. A new pedestrian gate on Citrus has been installed to allow Park Ranges to open the basketball courts on weekends.

Turning off Eucalyptus at the corner of Citrus, we saw that the new parking lot on Citrus at Broadway was nearing completion. We made another turn onto Broadway and immediately Alexis ran over to Quality Lock and Safe where she is employed. She quickly returned with some plastic bags and soon all the walkers, including Mayor Ritter, were picking up trash as we continued our walk. “Only Losers Litter” is a hard habit to break.

As we passed the Yellow Deli I was tempted to run inside for a cool drink but the Mayor was continuing the pace and passing the Edward Jones Investments office at the corner of S. Indiana. I caught up in time to hear talk about the new phone App “Access Vista”. It’s a great App and I can say that from experience. I recently reported a problem to code enforcement and got immediate results.

At Broadway and S. Santa Fe where the Sonic Drive-in speakers could be heard taking orders, the troupe made a right turn. Some of the members of our walking group had not yet seen the artwork that has been added to the walls in the Veterans Memorial Park that runs along S. Santa Fe. After admiring the artwork we continued to Main Street and made another right turn.

After passing the Chamber of Commerce office and Crozier’s Flowers we came to the intersection of Main Street and Hanes Place. Mother Earth Brew Company and URBN Pizza sit on opposite corners here. I could smell the aromas of pizza and brew. We hurried past these distractions and the tantalizing Vista Village Pub and El Ranchero Restaurants. We had almost passed Wavelength Brew Co. when someone asked about the new restaurant coming to the downtown. Workers were busy getting 228 Main Street ready for When Pigs Fly BBQ. When they open you will find mouthwatering brisket and tri-tip conveniently on Main Street.

We made a brief stop to admire the Love Locks Sculpture that separates Alley Art Man and Alley Art Woman. These three sculptures are the work of artists Rick Randall and Jaydon Sterling Randall. The inimitable sculptures attract many tourists to Vista where “selfies” become the order of the day. Across the street by Alley Art Woman, Apothecary Off Main and Twice were advertising Easter sales.

This walk was making me hungry. My hunger pangs got worse as we skirted the Village Café (aka my office) and took the Rotary Trail to the Veterans Memorial Wall. The sunlight poking through the California oak trees sparkled on the black granite wall that pays tribute to members of the Armed Forces. Soon we were back to Civic Center Drive and the main entrance to the Vista Magnet Middle School. We just had to cross the street in order to return to Vista’s Civic Center. Everyone said goodbye at the place we had started out from.

The next Walk with the Mayor will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 8:30 AM. The meet up will be at Luz Duran Park, 340 E. Townsite Drive. I hope to see more walkers at this walk. This is your chance to walk with the Mayor of Vista and see sections of the city that you may not have previously seen.

http://www.cityofvista.com/

http://onlyloserslitter.com/

http://www.vmms.vistausd.org/

http://www.qualitylockandsafe.com/

http://yellowdeli.com/

https://www.edwardjones.com/financial-advisor/index.html

http://vistachamber.org/

http://www.cityofvista.com/services/city-departments/engineering/construction-projects/paseo-santa-fe-improvements/veterans-memorial-park

http://www.croziersflowersvista.com/

http://www.urbnvista.com/

http://www.cityofvista.com/home/showdocument?id=10548

https://www.vistavillagepub.com/

http://www.wavelengthbrewco.com/