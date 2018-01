Join Culture Caravan’s winter and spring Walking Club. Cost for each walk is $21 and includes roundtrip transportation from Vista, tour guides, and breakfast at a café (not included in the fee). Upcoming walks: Hosp Grove Park on Feb. 15; Buena Vista Audubon on March 5; and Lake Calaveras on April 9. To register, call Culture Caravan at 760.643.2828. Culture Caravan is the travel program of the City’s Gloria McClellan Center.

