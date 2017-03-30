Walk with the Mayor, friends, and family. Pets welcome! The walks are 30-45 minutes at a moderate pace.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11 @ Noon
Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive (meet on the front steps of the Civic Center entrance)
SATURDAY, MAY 13 @ 8:45 AM
Luz Duran Park, 340 E. Townsite Drive
THURSDAY MAY 18 @ 5:45 PM
Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive (meet on the front steps of the Civic Center entrance)
