Walk the Talk, Just in Time for Foster Youth’s Annual Celebration

(San Diego, CA) – Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) will hold Walk the Talk, its annual fundraising celebration, on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, to raise awareness and resources for transitioning foster youth in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s event is “Rise Up” and includes St. Patrick’s Day elements as a recognition of the holiday. Ticket information available at www.jitfosteryouth.org or by contacting Diane Cox at (858) 705-1705 / Diane@jitfosteryouth.org.

The focus of the event will be to connect and engage more than 400 prominent members of the community with the JIT mission and the young men and women that JIT serves. At least 70 transition age foster youth will be an integral part of the event, leading the program and sharing their stories. The evening will be festive yet relaxed, featuring gourmet cuisine, inspirational entertainment and unique experiences in a live auction.

This year’s honorees are Gretchen and Bill Morgan. The Morgans have been extraordinary Just in Time for Foster Youth volunteers and advocates since 2010. Each year, they mobilize friends and their church, Solana Beach Presbyterian, to collect new and gently used furnishings to help young people set up their homes after exiting foster care. While providing this life-changing assistance, they became acutely aware of the need for affordable housing for young people who don’t have families as a safety net.

The Morgans recently partnered with JIT and purchased a home that is now a “life launch” residence, called Horizons House, for six young women who are JIT participants, eager to take this next step toward self-sufficient adulthood.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth. JIT engages a caring community to help transitioning foster youth ages 18-26 achieve self-sufficiency and well-being. JIT delivers unique services to foster youth with a staff led by former foster youth who understand the challenges the participants face and promise individual understanding, effective programs and a personal passion for the well-being of San Diego foster youth.

Special guests for the evening include:

Co-hosts: Louarn Sorkin, Co-founder of JIT, and her spouse, Alan Sorkin; Nancy & Alan Spector

Honorary Committee Co-chairs: Deanna & Ted DeFrank; Suzy & Bob Freund

Honorary Committee Members: Active Motif; Diane & David Archambault; Scott Arnold; Black Mountain Equities, Inc.; Lauri & Steve Buehler; Joan Coppenrath; Dee & Steve Davis; Jeanette Day & David Catalino; Erica & Mike Halpern; Susanne & Brad Livingston; Kevan & Mike Lyon; Gretchen & Bill Morgan; Jeannie & Arthur Rivkin; Nancy & Alan Spector; Tina & David Thomas; Sharon & David Wax

The Presenting Sponsor for Walk the Talk is US Bank; the Platinum Sponsor is Otis Eastern Service, LLC; Gold Sponsors include Capital Growth, Inc., Mission Hills United Church of Christ, Proven Recruiting, David & Tina Thomas Family Charitable Fund and Sharon & David Wax; and Silver Sponsors include Citizens Business Bank, Stephen & Lynne Doyle Family Foundation, Kathryn Gambill, Marleigh & Alan Gleicher, JMJ Financial, Livingston Family Foundation, MG Properties Group, Morrison Foerster Foundation, RWM Home Loans and Wawanesa Insurance. Additional sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.jitfosteryouth.org or contact Diane Cox at (858) 705-1705 / Diane@jitfosteryouth.org.