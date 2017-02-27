Just In Time for Foster Youth “Walk the Talk” Annual Celebration on March 11, 2017, 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Just in Time for will hold Walk the Talk, its annual fundraising celebration, on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The focus of the event will be to connect and engage 400+ prominent members of the community with the JIT mission and the young men and women whom JIT serves. As in the past, at least 75 transition age foster youth will be an integral part of the event, leading the program and sharing their stories. The evening will be festive yet relaxed, featuring gourmet cuisine, inspirational entertainment and unique experiences in a live auction. Jon Pak with The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank and his spouse, Kyung Pak, and Marleigh & Alan Gleicher of La Jolla will serve as hosts for the evening. Ellyn Levine M.D. & Marty Goodman, and Lauri & Steve Buehler will serve as 2016 Honorary Committee Co-chairs. The theme of this year’s event is Legacy and the Honorees are Louarn and Alan Sorkin. Proceeds from the event will benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth.

Diane Cox diane@jitfosteryouth.org Phone: 8587051705 www.jitfosteryouth.org

Where: Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventime Prices: Varies, $300-$5000