A Walk Down Fallbrook’s Main Avenue

Alex Hughes…. November 2017

I was heading originally heading to Fallbrook for the local “Cars and Coffee” event where owners of classic and muscle cars show off their collections, but I arrived too late. Dang! Luckily, I was in Downtown Fallbrook, so I was surrounded by shops of all sorts quite a difference than Vista’s Downtown!

However, most of them were closed and the streets themselves were quiet. A little odd in a city environment, but I found that this could be because of a Sunday which is the day of rest for those that are religious. I made the best of it and found that Fallbrook has quite a lot of history when it comes to agriculture and the railroads.

Photos by Alex Hughes

It seems that in the past, they grew lots of avocados and citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons. The locomotives, Santa Fe and the Atchison Topeka, picked them up to be delivered. Because of this, there is a new Fallbrook Heritage Railroad Park that will be built in honor of this history. It will be a place that I wish to visit in the future! This information was quite available to those that walked down the Main Avenue where murals and pieces of art painted these agricultural roots.

The shops themselves were also a representation of this old western style town with buildings from the 1800’s still standing. I found them to have an important part to the overall area as a tool to teach those that decide to visit. For a while, I didn’t think much of Fallbrook. I had gone to the Avocado Festival and the Veteran’s Day Parade, but I did not find too much to do.

However, this time, my mind seemed to have gained new perspective from my extended travels. I now saw that there was much to see from the history, to the small shops as well as the community. It is not just a castaway city in North County for me. I find that it has lots to offer me if I just take the time to explore more.