WALK THE CALIFORNIA MISSIONS WITH MAGGIE ESPINOSA

Please join Oceanside Public Library for a program with travel journalist and author Maggie Espinosa on Saturday, September 30, at 2:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library Community Room, 3861 Mission Avenue, Oceanside. Recently, Espinosa embarked on an 800-mile walk from San Diego to Sonoma to discover California’s 21 missions. What ensued was the journey of a lifetime to become the 11th person to complete this sojourn. She authored a book about her excursion titled On a Mission, An 800-mile Walk to Discover California’s El Camino Real, which is a compilation of daily walks and photos taken along the way. Espinosa will be sharing stories about her hike — the people she met, what is involved in taking on such an endeavor, and the highlights of her trip. She will be selling and signing her books after sharing.

Maggie Espinosa is an award-winning travel journalist and author whose coverage includes LA Times, USA Today, San Diego Union Tribune, Huffington Post, NBC Nightly News, and reporting for ABC and CW TV.

Please call 760-435-5600 or visit library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org

to learn more about the library and its programs.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.