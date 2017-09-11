Walk & Bike Carlsbad September Events

|
Taco Tuesday Bike Ride When:Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Holiday Park (3200 Pio Pico Drive)
What:The Walk + Bike group will meet at Holiday Park for a family friendly 5-mile ride. After the ride, stop to enjoy tacos in Carlsbad Village. View the route. We hope you can join us! More info
Lake Calavera Trail Hike – When:Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m.
Where: Meet in the Lake Calavera parking lot on Tamarack Avenue. Get directions. What: The Walk+Bike group will be walking another one of the city’s beautiful trails, located in the eastern portion of Carlsbad. The hike is 2.5 miles on unpaved trail. Come prepared to enjoy nature, mingle with friends and neighbors, and get to know Carlsbad’s trail system.
Carlsbad Smart Cycling Courses – Sept. 18 & 23
Session 1
When: Monday, Sept. 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Carlsbad Senior Center (799 Pine Avenue)
Registration: Free, registration is required
What: This session will introduce cyclists to information about cycling law, crashes and how to avoid them. Learn to ride your bike safely in a variety of road, traffic and weather conditions. This course is prerequisite for the Carlsbad Smart Cycling Road Session 2.
Session 2
When: Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Carlsbad Senior Center (799 Pine Avenue)
Registration: Free, registration is required
What: This session will give cyclists an opportunity to put what they learned into practice. Topics include safe handling skills, proper lane position and emergency maneuvers to help avoid motor collisions. Session 1 is a pre-requisite for this course.