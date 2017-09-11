Walk & Bike Carlsbad September Events

What: This session will introduce cyclists to information about cycling law, crashes and how to avoid them. Learn to ride your bike safely in a variety of road, traffic and weather conditions. This course is prerequisite for the Carlsbad Smart Cycling Road Session 2.

Session 2

When: Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration: Free, registration is required https://sdbikecoalition.org/smart-cycling/

What: This session will give cyclists an opportunity to put what they learned into practice. Topics include safe handling skills, proper lane position and emergency maneuvers to help avoid motor collisions. Session 1 is a pre-requisite for this course.