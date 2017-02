Greetings Friends, Just a quick reminder about our 4th Annual Red High Heels Walk coming up next Saturday, ​ February 25 at 11 am on downtown Main Street – Vista Village Pub​. This is a great (free) event to raise awareness for women’s heart health while strolling Vista’s beautiful downtown. Don’t worry if you don’t have red shoes….I’ll have red duct tape!

See you there!

Amanda Young – Rigby

Vista City Councilwoman