WALDRON, State Assemblymember – Too Many Bills

Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember –We have officially reached the halfway point of the legislative process for 2019.
Friday, May 31st, marked the “House of Origin” deadline for all bills from the Assembly (ABs) and the Senate (SBs) to have passed their respective houses and into the other for consideration.
This year, over 2,900 bills were introduced!
Fortunately, several bills I am proud to author/co-author beat the deadline and are moving forward.
Those that did not make the deadline either failed, were pulled by their author, or will become two year bills up for consideration again next year.
Legislation can move rapidly through the process, often with amendments. For up to date information on any bill you are following, check out the California Legislative Information Website or feel free to contact my office.
