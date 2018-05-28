Waldron: Memorializing a Hometown Hero

Assemblymember Marie Waldron … Naming a portion of the I-15 freeway in Escondido as CAL FIRE Firefighter Cory Iverson Memorial Highway is a step closer to reality with passage of Assembly Concurrent Resolution 205 last week. Memorializing the lives of first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice is a necessary, but sad duty for members of the State Assembly. But it is one which I am honored to do for our hometown hero. On December 14th we lost Escondido native, Cal Fire Apparatus Engineer Cory Iverson, who died fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

I have authored ACR 205, sponsored by CAL FIRE, designating the 5 mile portion of State Route 15 between SR 78 and Via Rancho Parkway in his honor.

Iverson, an eight-year veteran of CAL FIRE, 32 years old, joined CalFire in 2009, after working 7 years for Harmony Grove Fire Department. Importantly, he was a man of faith who devoted his life to sharing the love of Jesus. During his career he received many awards, including recognition as “2010 CAL FIRE Firefighter of the Year”. He exemplified professionalism, work ethic and dedication. He proudly followed in the footsteps of his uncle, a retired fire captain.

Yes he was a hero. He put his life on the line for all of us without batting an eye. But most of all, Iverson was a loving husband, father and family man, survived by his wife, two daughters, parents and siblings. While we have lost a hero, they have lost a part of themselves that will never be replaced.

ACR 205, with 70 co-authors, has been approved by the Assembly and will now move to the Senate. In this small way, the life of this outstanding young man and public servant will be honored and remembered by all.

Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.