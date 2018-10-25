Wacky Wonky Wonderland Event to Support the San Diego Center for Children 

Holiday Festival & Donation Drive to benefit Children in Need this Holiday Season

SAN DIEGO, CA. – Attend the best holiday event in town on Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Wacky Wonky Wonderland event, a holiday festival and donation drive, will take place at the San Diego Center for Children’s main campus in Linda Vista to collect much needed gifts and donations to support children in need this holiday season.

Bring your friends, family and co-workers for a fun-filled event all in the spirit to create holiday cheer for the over 1,000 children and families served every day by the Center. Tati from JAM’N 95.7 will be this year’s emcee with special appearances from Santa Claus and Wacky Willy.

Kids, families and adults will have a blast enjoying photos with Santa and Wacky Willy, jumpers and carnival games, holiday crafts and festive music, trackless train rides, and a holiday costume contest. Vespa Motorsport will also be a part of the festivities by leading its 11th Annual Scooter Toy Run featuring more than 200 holiday decorated scooters parading down the street and through the Center’s front gates.

Admission to this family-friendly event is a new, unwrapped toy or $25 gift card from the Center’s holiday wish list, or a monetary donation to the Center. All proceeds from the day will benefit the San Diego Center for Children, our region’s oldest children’s nonprofit, who helps children and families struggling with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. The Center provides therapeutic, educational, foster care and transition age services to over 1,000 people every day across 8 program sites in the county.

Please visit www.centerforchildren.org/wonderland to RSVP, volunteer, and view the Center’s wish list and donation station opportunities. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Sponsors include (as of October 18th) LANtelligence, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, The County of San Diego, Icon Utility Services, San Diego Gas & Electric, Southwest Airlines, Mission Federal Credit Union, Vespa Motorsport, American Assets Trust, ACE Electric, and JET Wealth Advisors.