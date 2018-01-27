VVBA’s Family Fun Day Gains Additional Support From Community!

A few bigtime players in the community join our event!

Vista 1/26/18 – Vista Community Clinic has partnered with the Vista Village Business Association to present Family Fun Day with Health & Safety Education on Saturday, February 24th from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM in the Vista Village Shopping Center along Main St near the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. The goal is to provide a day full of fun and education for parents and children alike. Each vendor or organization is being asked to create a kid-friendly activity that speaks to their mission and teach the next generation how to create a healthier and safer community. This will be a FREE event and families from all across the North County are invited to attend.

Recent additions to the mix include Canine Companions for Independence. Executive Director Jeffrey Frankel says, “We are so happy Canine Companions for Independence will be joining us at Family Fun Day as the animals bring joy to the people they service and our community will learn things such how to approach a service dog and what goes into the high level of training these animals have.”

Canine Companions for Independence enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships. The assistance dogs they breed, raise and train aren’t just the ears, hands and legs of their human partners. They’re also goodwill ambassadors and often, their best friends. They open up new opportunities and new possibilities, and spread incredible joy. The Organization unites people with dogs in a powerful program that leads to greater independence and confidence. Frankel goes on to say, “Come learn about these wonderful animals, helpers, and organization on February 24th to meet some of the dogs and their handlers and learn truly what an amazing organization this is!”

Additionally both the Boys and Girls Club of Vista and North County Jiu Jitsu. VVBA welcomes both. North County Jiu Jitsu is just one of the group that will be engaging family in three ways; through standard marketing and tabling, engaging one on one children’s activities, and a full scale demonstration and crash course. You will not want to miss it.

Expected attendees include:

–Vista Community Clinic

– Children’s Paradise

– Dr Bronner’s

– Pride of Vista Lions Club

– San Diego County Sheriff, Vista Station

– Vista Fire Department

– Love your Feral Felines

And so many others!!!

To get the latest on this fantastic event visit our Facebook event page or www.vvba.org. This event is organized by the Vista Village Business Association. Planning and Coordination by Executive Director Jeffrey Frankel in partnership with Event Champion Clair Bigbee, Owner Cold Stone Creamery.

For more information regarding Family Fun Day contact Jeffrey Frankel at the VVBA office at 760-414-9391 or director@vvba.org. Like us on Facebook and check out vvba.org for the latest and greatest!