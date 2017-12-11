Loading...
VVBA Winterfest 2017 Was A Tremendous Success

By   /  December 11, 2017  /  No Comments

Huge thank you to all who came and supported our Winterfest this past Sunday!
Winterfest 2017 was a tremendous success.
 
Thank you to our BID members for a fun filled weekend December 1st – 3rd – From our First Fridays event to Saturday’s Christmas Parade put on by the Vista Chamber of Commerce to our Annual Winterfest and Community Tree Lighting!  It was certainly a fun filled weekend to be a Vistan, and to watch all that our community does we we prepare for the holidays.  Pictured above are members of our Vista City Council with a few special guests following tree lighting.   
Special thanks goes out to our Co-Presenting Sponsors, Children’s Paradise and Cinepolis! Without the support of our community partners, we would not be able to host such tremendous community gatherings.  Winterfest continues to grow thanks to people like this that step up to support our local organizations with financial support and hands on programming support. We hope to continue to reach and exceed our program goals well into the future.
Thank you to The Vista Press for the fantastic coverage – Click here.
Take 2  1/2 minutes to watch the video link within the article.
See the fun that was Winterfest!
To our community- thank you for your continued support of our programs and initiatives.  We wish you all a happy holiday season!

Click Here for information
 
Health and Safety Fair set for February 24th.
Thank you to Vista Community Clinic for their support as Presenting Sponsor!
 
Join us for this community event of Health and Safety Education with:
Health screenings and education
Fire and police safety
Arts and crafts
Jumpers
Community vendor fair
Give-a-ways
and so much more!
More details forthcoming.  See you in Vista Village!
New Feature – Featured BID Business of the Week!

For those of you in attendance at Winterfest, you may have met Jake Maples and Kris Nielsen.  They are the lead instructors at North Coast Jiu Jitsu located at 131 Main St in Downtown Vista.
Their new facility offers self defense classes, kids programs, and for those with a more competitive side full scale competitions. They believe that a strong academy will promote self defense and healthy competition.  They are honored to be able to pass on the benefits of Jiu Jitsu – Confidence, Respect, Honor, Loyalty, Strength, and Friendship. North Coast Jiu Jitsu also has a gym with a functional weight training facility and offer boot camp classes to promote strength and weight loss.
Learn more at www.northcoastjj.com!
Stop by the VVBA, or their gym, to get a card for 1 week of FREE Unlimited Classes and give it a try!  Welcome to Downtown Vista!
December 14  – VVBA Executive Committee Meeting at
Children’s Paradise on Main St.

January 18 – VVBA Board Meeting at

Children’s Paradise on Main St.
The VVBA office will be closed the following days in celebration
of the upcoming holidays:
Dec. 25 – Christmas
Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
To get more information go to VVBA.org or visit our social media pages.
To have your events submit them to director@vvba.org
