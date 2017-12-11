VVBA Winterfest 2017 Was A Tremendous Success

For those of you in attendance at Winterfest, you may have met Jake Maples and Kris Nielsen. They are the lead instructors at North Coast Jiu Jitsu located at 131 Main St in Downtown Vista.

Their new facility offers self defense classes, kids programs, and for those with a more competitive side full scale competitions. They believe that a strong academy will promote self defense and healthy competition. They are honored to be able to pass on the benefits of Jiu Jitsu – Confidence, Respect, Honor, Loyalty, Strength, and Friendship. North Coast Jiu Jitsu also has a gym with a functional weight training facility and offer boot camp classes to promote strength and weight loss.

Stop by the VVBA, or their gym, to get a card for 1 week of FREE Unlimited Classes and give it a try! Welcome to Downtown Vista!