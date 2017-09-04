VVBA Monthly – First Friday, Vista Night Out, Annual Meeting & Much More!

|
Vista Village Business Association welcomes you to be
part of the premiere
“Vista Night Out” in Vista Village
from 6-9:30 pm on September 28th!
This outdoor festival will take place around Downtown Vista and was created to highlight the businesses and to share all the various reasons for being part of this tremendous community. Our evening’s headlining musical artist is
SantanaWays, offering attendees the ultimate Santana tribute. The evening and concert are FREE! We thank our sponsors for their generosity-
Cold Stone Creamery, Cinepolis Vista, and Little Cakes Cupcake Kitchen.
A pre-concert Butchering and Culinary Demonstrations will be held at the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen at 6pm. Arrive early for a drink or appetizers before you wonder into the Vista Village Shopping Center. From 6pm into the evening enjoy our Makers Marketplace along Main Street. Our featured performers, SantanaWays will play two full sets starting 7pm in Courtyard directly outside of Cinepolis at 25 Main Street. During the intermission, take a stroll into Backstreet Brewery circa 8pm and enjoy a cold glass of craft beer while listening to brew masters share a few tricks of the trade.
Vista has become a prominent destination for local and visitor to enjoy some of San Diego’s most acclaimed breweries and eateries. Vista Night Out is the VVBA newest program and will look to highlight various aspects of our downtown community in this and future programs. Make sure to check into the VVBA both to learn more about future promotions and receive marketing specials from our local downtown merchants.
If your store is hosting a special and want to be listed in promotions offer the night of Vista Night Out, please be in touch with VVBA office to make sure you are on the list of our evening’s specials. Be part of this premiere night in Vista!