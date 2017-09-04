VVBA Monthly – First Friday, Vista Night Out, Annual Meeting & Much More!

VVBA wants promote our BID businesses and highlight specials and events. Recent promotions of Flash Sales have taken place at Contrived to Charm, a 5th birthday party for Twice On Main, and now the latest program being promoted to other downtown retailers… staying open late on the First Friday each month thanks to Traci Lawson and Apothecary Off Main. VVBA wants to see more local retailers host evenings like this. The newly relocated Apothecary Off Main, started this in new promotion and wants to share it with all of you! Enjoy some lite bites and drinks for customer appreciation, along with a few vendors to highlight the product mix and offer additional engagement activities with the customers. Speak to Traci about her successes, and consider the possibilities for promoting your business! Let VVBA know what you have in store and we’ll highlight your business on social media to bring down the business. See you all this evening! When you are done with your retail therapy, consider stopping by the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen for some live music starting at 9 pm ! Thank you those who attended this week’s Safety & Security Meeting with City Personnel and our Sheriff’s Captain! Our next downtown securioty briefing will be in approximately 6 months. We look forward to growing this group and to meeting the varied needs of our downtown community. Any questions regarding future meatings can be directed to the VVBA’s Jeffrey Frankel, Executive Director at director@vvba.org or 760-414-9391. Please remember that all VVBA meetings are open to the public! Regularly scheduled meetings are as follows: Board of Directors/ Executive Committee – 3rd Thursday of the Month Design Committee- 1st Thursday of the Month Promotions Committee – 2nd Thursday of the Month Economic Vitality Committee – 4th Thursday of the Month Organizational Committee- 3rd Tuesday of the Month Please be in touch with President, Committee Chair, or Office for

time and locations. Each year in the late summer/early fall VVBA hosts our Annual Meeting. This year this will be held on September 21st at 9 AM .

part of the premiere “Vista Night Out” in Vista Village

from 6-9:30 pm on September 28th ! Vista Village Business Association welcomes you to bepart of the premiere This outdoor festival will take place around Downtown Vista and was created to highlight the businesses and to share all the various reasons for being part of this tremendous community. Our evening’s headlining musical artist is SantanaWays, offering attendees the ultimate Santana tribute. The evening and concert are FREE! We thank our sponsors for their generosity- Cold Stone Creamery, Cinepolis Vista, and Little Cakes Cupcake Kitchen. A pre-concert Butchering and Culinary Demonstrations will be held at the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen at 6pm . Arrive early for a drink or appetizers before you wonder into the Vista Village Shopping Center. From 6pm into the evening enjoy our Makers Marketplace along Main Street. Our featured performers, SantanaWays will play two full sets starting 7pm in Courtyard directly outside of Cinepolis at 25 Main Street. During the intermission, take a stroll into Backstreet Brewery circa 8pm and enjoy a cold glass of craft beer while listening to brew masters share a few tricks of the trade. Vista has become a prominent destination for local and visitor to enjoy some of San Diego’s most acclaimed breweries and eateries. Vista Night Out is the VVBA newest program and will look to highlight various aspects of our downtown community in this and future programs. Make sure to check into the VVBA both to learn more about future promotions and receive marketing specials from our local downtown merchants. If your store is hosting a special and want to be listed in promotions offer the night of Vista Night Out, please be in touch with VVBA office to make sure you are on the list of our evening’s specials. Be part of this premiere night in Vista! Save the Date for our next

September 1 – 5pm – First Friday at Apothecary Friday in September – Vista Live at the Flying Pig September 10 – Alley Art Festival (Like us on Facebook) September 21 – 8am – VVBA Executive Committee Meeting September 21 – 9am – VVBA Annual Meeting September 28 – 6pm – Vista Night Out (Like us on Facebook) October 15 – Vista Vintage & Makers Market (Like us on Facebook) To get more information go to VVBA.org or visit our Facebook page. To have your events submit them to director@vvba.org