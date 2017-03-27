VVBA Extends Discounts – Mini-Golf For Good Event

Market your business to more than 80,000 people – Discounts extended through March 31st

Mini-Golf for Good ( 5/28/17 , as an added value to the Strawberry Festival) is helping to support vitality in downtown Vista through Vista Village Business Association, public art through the Vista Art Foundation and their Annual Alley Art Festival, and the wide range of community projects VVBA supports. This is a unique opportunity to help YOUR business, your neighborhood, and your community.

– Early bird pricing has been extended until Friday, March 31st . Save $25 now!

– Face to face marketing to more than 80,000.

– Promote the products/services you sell, offer marketing collateral, and send people home knowing your business name.

– Buy your hole now! Hole sponsorship start at just $350. (See full array of options at www.VVBA.org)

-Additional discounts to BID Members, as a thank you for your support of VVBA!

Go to http://vvba.org/event/mini- golf-good/ for more information or contact our office at director@vvba.org or 760-414-9391.

See you all downtown,

Jeffrey Frankel and the VVBA Mini-Golf Committee