VUSD’s Facilities Committee Sees Long Term Success

Michelle Sybert…Have you ever wondered how all of the various special projects at your local school get completed? Behind the scenes at the Vista Unified School District you’ll discover a hard-working team who meets to solve each schools’ most pressing building, facility, and special project needs.

In a recent podcast interview with the school district, Donna Caperton, Assistant Superintendent of Business Affairs shared how the group got started just four years ago.

“About four years ago,” shares Mrs. Caperton “We decided to reach out to our school sites and we formed a Facilities Advisory Committee to talk about ‘What are the school’s priorities? What are their short term needs and what are their long term needs?’”

In a district where there can be 2,000 open work orders at a time, it’s essential to have this committee to ensure that the most important needs at school sites are addressed. In conjunction with the maintenance operations and grounds department, the district compiled an annual list of needs for each school. The facility advisory committee meets four times between September through December to work together and talk over needs.

“We meet every year (in the fall), and sites submit project needs to the Business Services Division each year.” Mrs. Caperton goes on to say, “The Business Services team reviews the projects with our facilities and maintenance staff and determines if funding is available for projects on the list.” Then depending on how much money is available the projects are completed after approval from the board in January.

“We make sure every school gets something. We try to be consistent so that we can make improvements over time,” says Mrs. Caperton.

The Facility Advisory Committee helps organize each school’s priorities into a list that they can then change as needs arise. Often times projects become more urgent as time goes by. When the district sees a repeat project that moves up the priority list for a particular school they are able to facilitate the implementation quicker because of the clear communication of the advisory committee.

Mrs. Caperton says school principals also play a vital role in getting their school’s needs met. “They look at what they need and what is going to make their school climate better for the students and staff.”

A snapshot of just some of the projects have included: a new track at Empressa Elementary School; shade structures at Breeze Hill Elementary; and remodeling all of the bathrooms at Rancho Buena Vista High School.

They’ve also done design work for improving safety-related features in schools. For example, they were able to modify school entrances at five different schools in the district that were structurally similar so that there is now a single point of entry. The possibility of intruders is significantly reduced and only those authorized to come on campus can do so.

Some of the bigger projects to be addressed include a pool at Rancho Buena Vista High School and a new performing arts center at Vista High. The biggest project that has been completed in the last four years was the stadium remodel at Vista High School, which had received little attention since 1972.

Mrs. Caperton made sure every school in the district got a portion of the Proposition 39 funding. “We applied early for Prop 39 funds, which are energy efficiency funds so that we could improve lighting. We were able to get LED lighting as well as energy efficient air conditioning units in schools.”

Mrs. Caperton credits the committee with the streamlining and effectiveness in getting projects done. “We do a wide variety of projects, but it’s really through the facilities advisory committee (and the cooperation of teams) that we are able to get so much done.”

What’s next for the committee? The Facility Advisory Committee is currently in meetings, working on projects that will be submitted to the board in the new year. Those projects will be completed in the summer of 2018.

For a deeper conversation with Mrs. Caperton regarding infrastructure and the district’s work, listen to our district podcast, WAVEPod, which can be found at these locations: