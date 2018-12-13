VUSD Superintendent Kimble Creates Tumult and Pushes Sweeping Changes to District’s Magnet School Admissions Policy

Received as letter to Editor: School Board meetingREGULAR BOARD MEETING THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2018 AT CITY OF VISTA, MORRIS VANCE COMMUNITY ROOM TIME – 6:00 PM Location: Morris Vance Community Room, City of Vista, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Vista, CA –I am writing you as a concerned parent of children in the Vista Unified School District. I am a part of a group of parents who are asking the School Board to take more time to study proposed changes to the Magnet school application process before rushing a vote this Thursday on proposed changes. We feel sufficient study has not been done. In addition, 2 Board members will be sworn in that same night right before the vote is scheduled to happen, and we don’t know how much info they have received or how much time they have been allowed to come up to speed.

I am attaching a press release about this issue, as well as a request to the Board to hold a full Town Hall type forum for all parents, and the results of a parent-driven survey which was also submitted to the Board. (The District conducted a survey in November, which consisted of basically 1 open-ended question. This survey we believe goes more in-depth to find out more about parents’ opinions about the Magnet schools and the admissions process. This shows the District is lacking in their response to the request for a more in-depth process.)

We, parents, are asking the Board delay their vote to provide time to actually study this issue. The proposed changes which is on the Agenda for Thursday evening, are sweeping major changes which would greatly affect the district, we believe for many years to come. I am also attaching a letter written by the Vista Unified Council of PTA’s, which also asks the Board to please postpone the vote and to conduct a special committee to study the issue further before voting.

I invite you to attend Thursday’s board meeting. (I’m also attaching a link to the Agenda. The item we are concerned with is Item 18A.) Perhaps a story to bring this to the community’s attention is also warranted. Here is a link to the Agenda. They use a system that doesn’t always seem to allow direct links, so hopefully this works for you.

Once you get here, you will need to click on the Dec 13 date toward the left center, then click on Agenda in the headers above the right side of the screen.

Thank you for any help you can give to bring attention to this matter. I see on your business card that you provide writing on Travel, Entertainment and Special Events. Please forward this info to someone else at The Vista Press, if you feel it would be better served. We feel the District is pushing for a quick vote on policy change that has not been adequately studied and completely opposite to the District’s many years of financial investments in its magnet programs. The new proposal has had no community collaboration and is in violation of the District’s own LCAP (Local Control and Accountability Plan).

VUSD Superintendent Kimble Creates Tumult and Pushes Sweeping Changes to District’s Magnet School Admissions Policy

Vista Unified Parents Implore Kimble and School Board for Greater Study, Collaboration, and Transparency

VISTA, Calif. Nov. 21, 2018 Concerned parents, teachers, and students packed the room at last Thursday’s Vista Unified School District board meeting, asking Superintendent Linda (Wagner) Kimble and board members for more study, more transparency, more collaboration,

and more dialogue, as the board discussed making sweeping changes to the admissions policies of its five successful magnet schools.

However, the meeting concluded with the board declaring its intent to vote December 13 on a vetto be disclosed proposal that will change the magnet school admissions process, starting immediately for the 2019-20 school year, effectively dismissing the concerns, questions, and

requests voiced by stakeholders.

Two of the five board members that will vote on December 13, Martha Alvarado and Debbie Morton, were elected this month and will be sworn in the same night that they will be called upon to decide on a proposal that will impact the District for years to come. “My concern is that any proposed changes for the priority enrollment are clearly being rushed and communicated poorly to parents,” said Christina Thackeray, a parent. “These two factors alone are key signs that VUSD is not ready to make an informed and fair decision that is

inclusive of all concerns of all students and parents.”

The district, which revised its magnet admissions policies less than one year ago, neither articulated its reasoning for revisiting the magnet admissions topic again so quickly, nor its rationale for changing procedures, other than stating in its presentation that “(the current priority

categories for admission) are effectively disenfranchising specific populations of students who have a greatly reduced chance for admission to magnet schools in VUSD”. No further data, statistics, nor explanations were provided to identify which populations were affected, nor demonstrate how changes to the admissions process would address the problem.

Another parent, Shiloh Strawbridge, reminded the Superintendent and board members that the changes the district enacted for the current school year adding busing to alleviate transportation hardships and reducing the percentage of out of district transfers were solid steps that needed to be given time to work.

The district has a longstanding policy of offering priority magnet school admissions to students moving up a magnet school level (magnet to magnet progression), siblings of contemporaneously attending magnet students, district employees, children of active duty

military, and foster or homeless children.

However, based on comments voiced by board member Cipriano Vargas, at least some members are in favor of immediately moving to an “open” lottery system, which goes against its own policy and previously stated goals. A number of parents and students spoke in favor of maintaining the magnet to magnet priority group, with many citing the District’s own directive, under its previous Superintendent Devin

Vodicka, to create articulated magnet pathways from kindergarten to 12th grade in its International Baccalaureate, STEM, and visual and performing arts magnet programs across two elementary, two middle, and one magnet high schools.

Julie Kelly, a parent who served on the VUSD District Magnet Committee in 2013 , spoke about the district’s intent to create magnet to magnet pathways, saying, “There is a rationale and a historical foundation for the magnet to magnet progression. It was intentional and should be maintained. The District’s magnet programs are succeeding wildly in part because of that progression. Please consider that success, and the promises that have been made to district families, and move forward with careful study and consideration.”

Kelly asked the board to slow its review and replicate the 2013 decision making process, which involved months of meetings, qualified surveys, an outside moderator, and inclusion of all stakeholders.

Other parents implored Superintendent Kimble and the board to focus its energy and attention on improving the district’s non-magnet

schools, citing published statistics such as Rancho Minerva Middle School’s 18% proficiency rate in reading and asserting that the demand for magnet school admissions is trending high because parents don’t have acceptable “home school” options. “We can’t solve a complex urban planning challenge by arbitrarily changing magnet admissions to an open lottery,” summarized Strawbridge. “There are still failing schools in the district that need attention. We can’t solve a communication issue by destroying a pathway that parents and students rely upon. The Superintendent and school board need to approach this challenge with greater study and awareness while taking care to protect its very successful magnet schools.”

Vista Unified Council of PTAs -1234 Arcadia Avenue,Vista, CA 92084

December 7, 2018

Dear Superintendent Kimble, Esteemed Trustees, and Board-Elect,

The Vista Unified Council of PTAs, as part of National PTA, strongly supports the welfare and well being of students in the Vista Unified School District. We represent 23 school-level units and 2,932 members within the district, and advocate for all children.

On December 7, the VUCPTA Council held a Special Meeting. One item discussed in the meeting was the Magnet School Admission Policies proposal that will be presented and voted upon at the December 13, 2018 VUSD School Board Meeting.

The Vista Unified Council of PTAs respectfully requests that the Superintendent, Board, and Board-Elect delay voting on any such proposal on December 13th until more study and collaboration can take place.

Further, we implore the Superintendent, Board, and Board-Elect to convene an advisory committee of stakeholders, with a third party moderator from the San Diego County Office of Education, so that further study can take place before changes are implemented that will have long-lasting and far-reaching impact on all district families.

Sincerely,

Luisa Stafford

President

Vista Unified Council of PTAs

