VUSD Selects Assistant Principals

We are pleased to announce the selection of Assistant Principals for Rancho Minerva Middle School, Vista Magnet Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School, and Rancho Buena Vista High School.

Thomas Donovan has been selected to serve as the Assistant Principal at Rancho Minerva Middle School. Thomas has been a math and physical education teacher at Rancho Minerva for the past 5 years.

Amy Rockwell has been selected to serve as the Assistant Principal at Vista Magnet Middle School. Most recently Amy has been working in the El Segundo Unified School District as a Middle School 18 Coordinator and has also taught English.

David Sosa has been selected to serve as the Assistant Principal at Roosevelt Middle School. David has been a High School Assistant Principal in the Moreno Valley Unified School District and has also taught English and Military Science. In addition, he has been an English Language Coordinator.

Christine Corrao has been selected to serve as the Assistant Principal at Rancho Buena Vista High School. Christine has taught English and has been a CTE teacher in the San Dieguito Union School District. She also has experience as a literacy coach and AVID coordinator.