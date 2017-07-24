VUSD – Free Meals All Summer Long  

Loading...
The 2017 Summer meals program is about to start serving at locations across the communities served by Vista Unified School District. The program, run by the USDA, ensures that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

 

Dates and locations vary across the VUSD area. In addition to the menu and location information available for download in this article, interested parties can text FOOD (for English) or COMIDA (para Español) to 877-877 to find the nearest location.

https://vistausd-ca.schoolloop.com/news/view?d=x&id=1494837954759&return_url=1495043297711

