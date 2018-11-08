VUSD Bus Program – Need A Ride To & From School?

Vista Unified School District is offering no-cost bus service to and from selected schools.
Student eligibility requirements:
- Attend an eligible elementary or middle school
- Live within eligible elementary or middle school established boundaries
- Live outside of a 1.5 mile radius from attending elementary school
- Live outside of a 2 mile radius from attending middle school
- Register for bus service
- Obtain a no-cost bus pass
ELIGIBLE SCHOOLS
|Elementary
|Middle
|Breeze Hill
|Rancho Minerva
|Grapevine
|Roosevelt
|Hannalei
|Mission Meadows
|Monte Vista
|T.H.E. Leadership Academy
|Lake
HOW TO REGISTER AND OBTAIN A BUS PASS
Eligible students must register for Bus Program in person at VUSD Transportation Office. No appointment needed.
VUSD Transportation Office – 1222 Arcadia, Vista 92085 – 760-726-2170 EXT. 92802
SCHOOL SITE REGISTRATION
- Grapevine – August 13 from 8 to 11 a.m.
- T.H.E. Leadership Academy – August 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Roosevelt Middle – August 21 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Breeze Hill – August 22 from 8 to 11 a.m.
- Lake – August 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Rancho Minerva – August 24 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Hannalei – August 28 from 9 am. to noon
- Mission Meadows – August 29 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Monte Vista – August 30 from 9 to noon