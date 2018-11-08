Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  VUSD Bus Program – Need A Ride To & From School?

VUSD Bus Program – Need A Ride To & From School?

By   /  November 8, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista Unified School District is offering no-cost bus service to and from selected schools.

Student eligibility requirements:

  • Attend an eligible elementary or middle school
  • Live within eligible elementary or middle school established boundaries
  • Live outside of a 1.5 mile radius from attending elementary school
  • Live outside of a 2 mile radius from attending middle school
  • Register for bus service
  • Obtain a no-cost bus pass

ELIGIBLE SCHOOLS

Elementary Middle
Breeze Hill Rancho Minerva
Grapevine Roosevelt
Hannalei
Mission Meadows
Monte Vista
T.H.E. Leadership Academy
Lake

HOW TO REGISTER AND OBTAIN A BUS PASS

Eligible students must register for Bus Program in person at VUSD Transportation Office. No appointment needed.

VUSD Transportation Office – 1222 Arcadia, Vista 92085 – 760-726-2170 EXT. 92802

SCHOOL SITE REGISTRATION

  • Grapevine – August 13 from 8 to 11 a.m.
  • T.H.E. Leadership Academy – August 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Roosevelt Middle – August 21 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Breeze Hill – August 22 from 8 to 11 a.m.
  • Lake – August 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Rancho Minerva – August 24 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Hannalei – August 28  from 9 am. to noon
  • Mission Meadows – August 29 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Monte Vista – August 30 from 9 to noon

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on November 8, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 8, 2018 @ 11:40 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Marine Corps Birthday At American Legion Post 365

Read More →