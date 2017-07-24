Loading...
VUSD Announces School Site Programs

School site programs for elementary – middle school – high school – in alphabetical order, Summer Support Program focusing on a blended learning opportunity that consists of small-group reading instruction, writing development, and hands-on STEM activities.

August 15: Kinder orientation with teachers.

Casita Center   August 11: Meet your Kinder teacher

Grapevine Elementary July 31 – August 11: Kinder Camp – August 12: Kinder orientation

Hannalei Elementary August 7-11: Kinder Jump Start – August 11: Kinder tea & orientation

Monte Vista Elementary –  August 14: Family Information Night.

Vista Academy (of Visual and Performing Arts) – Extended School Year Special Ed Services will be hosted here. August: Kinder Boot Camp

VIDA  – QCamp – Summer Design Thinking camp for VUSD middle school students.

 

