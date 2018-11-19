Voters Select Brian Jones For 38th State Senate District Open Seat

The nearly 1 million San Diego County residents within the massive 38th California State Senate District have elected a new State Senator. Brian W. Jones, a three-term state assemblyman and former Santee city councilman, bested Jeff Griffith, a Cal Fire captain and two-term Palomar Health District board member, in the recent November general election.

Jones, a Republican, drew nearly 55 percent of the vote, compared to 45 percent for his Democratic rival. Jones is scheduled to be sworn-in on Monday, Dec. 3. Jones is succeeding State Senator Joel Anderson (R-Alpine), who is leaving due to term limits.

“I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve the residents of the 38th District as their State Senator,” said Jones, who has lived in the 38th District since 1978. “To all our supporters, a heartfelt thank you. I want to thank my constituents for their continued trust and support. I look forward to cutting taxes, reducing regulations and supporting our veterans, as well as creating small business jobs and economic development.

“As a State Senator, I will continue to be the strong fiscal conservative voice this district deserves. Sacramento has become so dysfunctional and there will be great opportunity in the upcoming years to reshape the government of California and to restore common-sense principles. I look forward to having a seat at the table to help right the ship.”

The 38th State Senate District, covering about 30 percent of San Diego County, stretches from Lemon Grove to Fallbrook, from Borrego Springs to Alpine and includes most of eastern and northern San Diego County. It encompasses eight municipal cities, including Lemon Grove, Santee, La Mesa, El Cajon, Poway, Escondido, San Marcos and San Diego’s Scripps Ranch community, as well as the communities of Lakeside, Ramona and Julian.

Jones, 50, served eight years on the Santee city council followed by three terms (2010-2016) as a state assemblyman in the 71st District, which includes much of East County and parts of southern Riverside County. Jones returned to the Santee city council in January 2017 to fill a vacancy created when Santee’s mayor, Randy Voepel, was elected to the Assembly and left his office early.

Jones grew up in the 38th District. He attended Santee Elementary, Cajon Park Middle School and Santana High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Jones plans to open his office and announce staff appointments shortly after the Dec. 3 swearing in.