VOTE John J. Aguilera City Council District 1

Message from Councilmember John J. Aguilera…. The City of Vista has flourished since I was re-elected in 2014, I am proud to have kept my promises and participated in its success.

Public Safety is a priority for District 1 and all of Vista. Vista’s crime rate is at a 20-year low and I will continue to work closely with our Deputy Sheriff to continue the decline. Improvements that deter criminal activity and keep resident’s safe are important. I worked with “Circulate San Diego” and the “Vista Community Clinic” on sidewalk improvements to Townsite, North Drive, Maryland Drive, W. Los Angeles, Benito Juarez, and East Drive that would safeguard children and their parents walking to school. Graffiti removal, removing abandoned vehicles from our streets, clearing vacant lots and weed abatement on public rights-of-way deters criminal activity. We’ve added a 4th ambulance to our fire fleet making response times shorter. These safety improvements benefit District 1 and all residents.