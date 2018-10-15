VOTE John J. Aguilera City Council District 1

Message from Councilmember John J. Aguilera…. The City of Vista has flourished since I was re-elected in 2014, I am proud to have kept my promises and participated in its success.
Public Safety is a priority for District 1 and all of Vista. Vista’s crime rate is at a 20-year low and I will continue to work closely with our Deputy Sheriff to continue the decline. Improvements that deter criminal activity and keep resident’s safe are important. I worked with “Circulate San Diego” and the “Vista Community Clinic” on sidewalk improvements to Townsite, North Drive, Maryland Drive, W. Los Angeles, Benito Juarez, and East Drive that would safeguard children and their parents walking to school. Graffiti removal, removing abandoned vehicles from our streets, clearing vacant lots and weed abatement on public rights-of-way deters criminal activity. We’ve added a 4th ambulance to our fire fleet making response times shorter. These safety improvements benefit District 1 and all residents.
Recreational opportunities are important for all age groups and I’m proud of the new facilities and the upgrades to existing parks in District 1. Two new skate parks have been opened which provide features for all ages and skill levels to enjoy. We installed artificial turf on the soccer fields at Luz Duran Park and new tennis court lighting at Brengle. In the last 3 years, we have invested $10 million in park renovations. The City of Vista entered a joint venture agreement with the Vista Unified School District, to build the Linda Rhoades Community Center. The city obtained the $5 million grant money and the district built it.
Our downtown Village is flourishing and becoming a tourist destination. The new businesses, restaurants and a new public parking lot make downtown an attractive place for residents and tourists. Revenue generated by those businesses help to fund improvements in recreation, sidewalks, and roads all enhancements that make Vista a great place to call home.
My District 1 goals for the next 4 years include: Improving communication between the community & the Vista Sheriff’s Department. The Community Advisory Group began in March 2018 and I will continue to work with them. Continuing to upgrade the roads, sidewalks and removing blight making it a safer and more attractive area of the city. Implementing the Citywide Traffic Congestion Management Plan to reduce traffic congestion.
Keep Vista’s future bright and improving.
Vote for John J. Aguilera City Council District 1.