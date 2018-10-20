Volunteers “Sew” To Benefit North County Food Bank

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently held their quarterly Sew-In at the San Marcos Community Center. Thanks to the efforts of their members, 48 colorful aprons and 140 placemats were completed for their upcoming project in support of North County Food Bank. The placemats will be given (in matching sets of four) to families with their Thanksgiving deliveries. The Food Bank is going to provide the aprons for their volunteers to wear when they’re working at the distribution center. For more information on upcoming CWONC events, please visit: www.cwonc.org