Volunteers “Sew” To Benefit North County Food Bank

October 20, 2018

Standing, from left to right: Sandy Rabago, Lynn Eades, Cheryl Prather, Arlene Butterman-Cope, Connie Kemp, Judy Jackson, Marianne Valencia, Terry Webb, Linda Breen, Sandy Youngdale. Seated around the table, clockwise from left: Sharon Hansen (in the dark gray t-shirt), Pam Irwin (hiding behind Cheryl Prather), Kathy Shattuck, Nancy Liu, Kathleen King, Katie DeWillie, and Joy Stefano.

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently held their quarterly Sew-In at the San Marcos Community Center.  Thanks to the efforts of their members,   48 colorful aprons and 140 placemats were completed for their upcoming project in support of North County Food Bank.   The placemats will be given (in matching sets of four) to families with their Thanksgiving deliveries.  The Food Bank is going to provide the aprons for their volunteers to wear when they’re working at the distribution center.   For more information on upcoming CWONC events, please visit:  www.cwonc.org

Apron models L-R: Sandy Youngdale, Pam Irwin and Arlene Butterman-Cope

