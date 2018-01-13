Loading...
Volunteers Serve Lunch at Ronald McDonald House

January 13, 2018

Volunteering at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) is a very rewarding experience.  On January 10th, thirteen members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) met at the reception area of the San Diego RMH location to get last minute work instructions to prepare and serve lunch for families spending long days and nights with their child at Children’s Hospital.  Visit:  www.cwonc.org
Back row, left to right- Linda Breen, Nancy Liu, Natalie Kuhlman, Kathy Shattuck, Kathy Michaels, Gina Ensalaco, Sue Walsh, Barbara Douglas.  Front row- left to right- Jean Smithers, Sandy Rabago, Carol Ensalaco, Pam Irwin and Rosa Ruiz
