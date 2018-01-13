Volunteers Serve Lunch at Ronald McDonald House

By Editor / January 13, 2018 /

Back row, left to right- Linda Breen, Nancy Liu, Natalie Kuhlman, Kathy Shattuck, Kathy Michaels, Gina Ensalaco, Sue Walsh, Barbara Douglas. Front row- left to right- Jean Smithers, Sandy Rabago, Carol Ensalaco, Pam Irwin and Rosa Ruiz

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!