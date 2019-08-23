Volunteers of America Southwest To Host Golf Classic

Volunteers of America Southwest to Host 20th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

San Diego, CA – Volunteers of America Southwest (VOASW) will hold its 20th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic for Monday, September 16, 2019. The all-day event will be held at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo located at 12280 Greens East Rd, San Diego, CA 92128, with tee time set for 11:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit vulnerable individuals that VOASW serves through education, housing and behavioral health programs. Funds will help make a difference in the lives of our community’s homeless and disabled veterans, adults with addiction and mental health challenges, struggling seniors and young children with unique needs.

Following the tournament, golfers are invited to attend the 20th Hole with entertainment followed by a 4:30 p.m. dinner and wine tasting event banquet, live auction, awards and prizes.

During the event, VOASW also invites guests to honor their military heroes. As a $250 Honoring Our Heroes sponsor, your hero and their branch of service will be honored through acknowledgement in the event program as well as thoughtfully displayed on a sign placed at one of the tees or greens throughout the beautiful Country Club of Rancho Bernardo.

For more information about the tournament, golfer registration, becoming an underwriter or sponsoring the event, please visit www.voasw.org.

###

ABOUT VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA SOUTHWEST …Volunteers of America Southwest is a nonprofit, faith-based organization that is part of the national Volunteers of America. The organization operates more than 20 programs in five counties—San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, and Imperial—with a mission to change the lives of vulnerable individuals by providing services and tools to improve their quality of life. They strive to create a safe, healthy, and productive community where families are strengthened, people live with dignity and human potential is realized. For more information, visit www.voasw.org.